Chick-fil-A Announces Winners of 2022 True Inspiration Awards

Today, Chick-fil-A, Inc. announced the nonprofit recipients of the 2022 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grants. The 34 organizations — all of which are either Black-led or serve communities of color — address education, hunger or homelessness. Collectively, these organizations will receive a total of $5 million in grants to further their community efforts.

“Despite the challenges these organizations have faced in the past few years, the 2022 grant recipients have demonstrated incredible passion, perseverance and leadership as they have continued to enact meaningful change in their communities,” says Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “We are inspired by the impact these organizations have on their communities every day, from providing essential items to those affected by Hurricane Ida, to enabling access to online education for students during the pandemic. We’re honored to invest in the future of these organizations and help them grow their incredible impact.”

From The Maui Farm in Makawao, Hawaii, to National Cares Mentoring Movement in New York City, this year’s 34 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients span 19 states and 33 cities across the U.S. Precious Lamb Preschool, a nonprofit located in Long Beach, Calif., has been named this year’s S. Truett Cathy Honoree. Each year, the S. Truett Cathy Honoree grant is awarded to an organization that embodies the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Chick-fil-A’s late founder. This year, Precious Lamb will receive a $350,000 grant for its commitment to enriching the lives of its families by providing free full-day, quality education and care to children in the greater Long Beach area who are experiencing homelessness.

“Precious Lamb Preschool positively impacts local families every day by breaking barriers to help end the cycle of homelessness,” says John Howard, Operator of Chick-fil-A Long Beach, who nominated the nonprofit organization for a True Inspiration Awards grant. “Their work is truly inspiring, and this grant will help further their efforts to provide access to resources and support through a nurturing, whole-family approach that enables young children to thrive.”

Each year, Chick-fil-A One Members can participate in the selection process by casting their votes through the Chick-fil-A App. This year, nearly 500,000 voted through the app to help select the regional grant recipients for the 2022 True Inspiration Awards recipients.

The True Inspiration Awards were established in 2015 to carry on Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy’s legacy of generosity and community service. Since that time, 204 grants have been distributed to organizations located across 36 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada, impacting more than 2.4 million individuals. Individual grants range from $50,000 to $350,000.