Back for their third year of mischief, Chick-fil-A’s much-loved Cows are taking center stage for a summer of fun the whole family can enjoy. From new missions in the animated Code Moo digital game, to delicious food rewards and limited-time Cow-themed merchandise, Guests can enjoy three weeks of playful adventures, surprises and celebrations—starting July 15.

Code Moo Returns with New Missions and Food Rewards

Get ready—Code Moo is back in the Chick-fil-A® App, this time with three weeks of new digital missions. Each Tuesday, Chick-fil-A One Members can team up with the beloved bovines Daisy, Sarge and Carrots to sneak into Circus Burger Headquarters and take on their longtime rival.

Guests can complete each mission to unlock a tasty food reward, including:

Medium Waffle Fries

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets

New missions launch every Tuesday in the Chick-fil-A App July 15 through August 4.

Meet the Cows On Screen and On the Go

For younger fans, the fun continues in the Chick-fil-A Play App where kids can help the Cows complete their own secret missions and watch exclusive new family entertainment starring the camera-ready Cows.

“Udder Chaos” Animated Short: A four-minute animated short that follows Daisy, Sarge and Carrots on a high-spirited mission inside Circus Burger Headquarters. Packed with laughter and classic Cow antics, the film is featured in the Chick-fil-A Play App and on YouTube — perfect for bite-sized family fun.

A four-minute animated short that follows Daisy, Sarge and Carrots on a high-spirited mission inside Circus Burger Headquarters. Packed with laughter and classic Cow antics, the film is featured in the and on YouTube — perfect for bite-sized family fun. Cow Tales Podcast: Launching exclusively on the Chick-fil-A Play App, Cow Tales is a short-form podcast series with episodes under 10 minutes inviting listeners into the world of the Chick-fil-A Cows.

Moooooo-tiful Merchandise

Chick-fil-A Summer style is taken up a notch with the return of the Cow Collection merchandise, featuring returning favorites and fresh new swag. From Reversible Bucket Hats to Eat Mor Chikin Pickleball Sets, this year’s lineup offers something for everyone. Guests can shop the full collection online, along with select merchandise in participating restaurants, while supplies last.

“The Cows have been a much-loved part of Chick-fil-A’s story for nearly 30 years, and we enjoy finding new ways to celebrate them along with our Guests,” said Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy at Chick-fil-A. “This year, we’re inviting fans to experience the Cows in fun, new ways, from digital games to short films, podcasts and limited-time merch – it’s a summer celebration with something for all ages.”

To learn more about the Chick-fil-A Cows and how you can help the herd this summer, visit https://www.chick-fil-a.com/code-moo. No food rewards will be available on the Chick-fil-A Play App*.

