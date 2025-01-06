Chick-fil-A is adding a little zest to dreary winter days with two bright and spicy menu items – the return of the much-loved Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich – paired with a cool, Cilantro Lime Sauce – along with refreshing and fruity Key Lime seasonal beverages. Starting January 7, Guests can turn up the heat or add a little lime to their life at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich

First introduced in 2021, the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich quickly became a fan-favorite, offering Guests a delicious addition to Chick-fil-A’s grilled entrée selection, bringing bold flavors and spice to warm up the winter season.

The sandwich features a boneless breast of chicken, marinated with a blend of peppers, grilled for a tender and spicy taste, served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and tomato. Served with a creamy, cool, Cilantro Lime Sauce, it’s the perfect way to spice up the new year.

“Winter is a great time to bring back the Grilled Spicy Deluxe, a sandwich that packs the flavor in every layer, while bringing the spice our Guests crave at this time of year,” said Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “The sandwich pairs perfectly with the new Key Lime beverages, which offer a cool and creamy complement and brighten up our menu offerings to beat those winter blues.”

Key Lime Seasonal Beverages

This winter, enjoy a bright and zesty pick-me-up with the return of the Chick-fil-A Key Lime beverage line-up. Originally introduced as a limited-time offering nationwide in 2019, Chick-fil-A is inviting Guests to step back into the limelight with an expanded line-up.

• Key Lime Frosted Lemonade

o A sweet, refreshing treat combining Chick-fil-A Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and signature Icedream dessert mixed with natural Key Lime flavor.

• Key Lime Lemonade

Classic Chick-fil-A Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) mixed with natural Key Lime flavor for a delightfully sour and refreshing combination.

Customers can check the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local restaurant for availability of these menu items. To read about Chick-fil-A’s menu, innovations and more, visit chick-fil-a.com/stories.