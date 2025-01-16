Valentine’s Day is around the corner and love is in the air at Chick-fil-A with the return of Heart-Shaped Trays, available to order in participating restaurants and on the Chick-fil-A App starting January 27.

Perfect for surprising that special someone, hosting a Galentine’s celebration, sharing the love with family, or simply treating yourself, Guests can choose from a variety of sweet and savory menu options with the following Heart-Shaped Tray offerings: 

  • 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets   
  • 10-count Chick-n-Minis (available during breakfast hours only)   
  • 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves   
  • 6 Chocolate Chunk Cookies  

Guests are encouraged to visit the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local restaurant to confirm availability, while supplies last, through February 22.    

