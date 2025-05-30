Summer’s just peachy at Chick-fil-A. Starting June 9, Guests nationwide can once again enjoy the classic seasonal sip – Peach Milkshake – which is celebrating its 16th year as a highly-anticipated fan favorite. This year the cool, creamy treat is joined by the new Peach Frosted Lemonade, offering a fresh twist on the much-loved flavor. Both summer treats will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

Peachy Perfection

Peach Milkshake: A Returning Seasonal Classic

Originally crafted by Chick-fil-A Culinary Lead Angela Canada, the Peach Milkshake is a classic summer treat inspired by her grandmother’s homemade peach ice cream recipe. Hand-spun the old-fashioned way, this creamy milkshake features Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert and peaches, topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

Introducing the New Peach Frosted Lemonade

The Peach Frosted Lemonade is a sweet and refreshing treat, featuring a combination of Chick-fil-A Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and Icedream dessert mixed with peaches.

Offering a delicious twist, the Peach Frosted Lemonade delivers a taste of summer with every sip, adding fresh lemon juice to the recipe for a perfectly balanced blend of creamy, fruity and refreshing flavors.

Classic Chick-n-Strips: Dip, Delight and Sauce it Your Way

For Chick-fil-A fans seeking the perfect summer combo, look no further than the crispy Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips. With a freshly breaded outside and juicy flavorful inside, Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips are made for creating your own flavor combo paired with the brand’s signature selection of sauces. Guests can choose from seven sauces, including: Chick-fil-A® Sauce, Polynesian Sauce, Barbeque Sauce, Honey Mustard Sauce, Zesty Buffalo Sauce, Garden Herb Ranch Sauce and Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce. Whether you’re mixing, matching or doubling up, there’s a bold, delicious sauce combo for every craving.

“There’s something about the Peach Milkshake that really feels like the start of summer, and for 16 years our Guests have expected–and anticipated – its return,” said Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “As we continue to surprise and delight our Guests with new and unique flavors throughout the year, we wanted to offer a spin on the peach taste everyone knows and loves with the Peach Frosted Lemonade. So whether it’s a picnic in the park with friends, or a weeknight dinner with family, our Peach treats – paired with crispy Chick-n-Strips – are the perfect duo to share a bite and soak up the flavors of summer.”

Staying for the Season: Pineapple Dragonfruit Beverages Extended Through Summer

Due to nationwide popularity, Guests won’t have to say goodbye to the Pineapple Dragonfruit seasonal beverages just yet! Originally introduced as part of the limited spring menu, the vibrant and tropical drink lineup is here to stay all summer long. Guests can get their hands on the beverages nationwide through August 16, while supplies last.

