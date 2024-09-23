Starting Monday, September 23, Chick-fil-A’s Pimento Cheese is making its debut as a standalone side, available for a limited time only, while supplies last, via individual or catering orders.

Originally created exclusively for the limited time Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich – available now in restaurants – Chick-fil-A’s Pimento Cheese is the perfect side, spread or topping for your favorite meals or snacks.

Guests can enjoy this cheesy upgrade as a side starting at $3.99, or for a larger catering order from $6.50. Available for dine-in and carry-out, both through the app or in-restaurant.