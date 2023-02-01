Chick-fil-A Bringing Back Heart-Shaped Trays for Valentine’s Day

Chick-fil-A locations are bringing back Heart-Shaped Trays this Valentine’s Day, while supplies last.

Whether you have a sweet or savory Valentine, Chick-fil-A is helping customers say “I love you” in multiple ways! Guests can fill a Heart-Shaped Tray with the following options:

30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets

10-count Chick-n-Minis (available during breakfast hours only)

12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves

6 Chocolate Chunk Cookies

This creative Valentine’s offering continues to win the hearts of guests since its introduction in 2019.

Customers can visit the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local restaurant to confirm availability.