    Chick-fil-A Bringing Back Heart-Shaped Trays for Valentine’s Day

    Industry News | February 1, 2023

    Chick-fil-A locations are bringing back Heart-Shaped Trays this Valentine’s Day, while supplies last. 

    Whether you have a sweet or savory Valentine, Chick-fil-A is helping customers say “I love you” in multiple ways! Guests can fill a Heart-Shaped Tray with the following options:

    • 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets
    • 10-count Chick-n-Minis (available during breakfast hours only)
    • 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves
    • 6 Chocolate Chunk Cookies

     

    This creative Valentine’s offering continues to win the hearts of guests since its introduction in 2019.

    Customers can visit the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local restaurant to confirm availability.

