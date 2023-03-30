Chick-fil-A Brings Back Watermelon Mint Lemonade

Chick-fil-A is encouraging guests to squeeze the most out of spring with a seasonal beverage brought back by popular demand. Starting Monday, April 3, guests can treat themselves to the Watermelon Mint Lemonade at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide. For fans of the watermelon and mint flavors, there will also be three new versions to try: Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Watermelon Mint Frosted Lemonade, and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea.

Six years after its debut, the Watermelon Mint Lemonade still has a devoted following, which sparked its return and inspired new versions of Chick-fil-A's signature beverages.

"Seasonal variations of our signature beverages continue to gain popularity with our customers. Guests loved the Watermelon Mint Lemonade in 2017, so we are thrilled to bring it back to our menu and introduce new ways for guests to enjoy this flavor."

Watermelon Mint Sunjoy: Equal parts tart and sweet, Chick-fil-A Lemonade and Sweetened Iced Tea combines with watermelon and mint flavors to create a new special twist on a classic beverage.

Watermelon Mint Lemonade: Hints of watermelon and mint flavors add the finishing touch to Chick-fil-A Lemonade, which features three simple ingredients: real lemon juice (not from concentrate), cane sugar and water. This beverage makes for a citrusy celebration whether ordered with Regular or Diet Lemonade.

Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade: Both sippable and scoopable, this treat combines the Watermelon Mint Lemonade with Chick-fil-A's signature Icedream dessert.

Watermelon Mint Iced Tea: The watermelon and mint flavors adds a refreshing taste to freshly-brewed Iced Tea. For a sweeter sip, guests can order it sweetened with real cane sugar.

These limited-time creations will be available at participating restaurants nationwide through spring, while supplies last. Customers can check the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local restaurant to find out if these seasonal sensations are served at a nearby location for dine-in, pick-up or delivery.