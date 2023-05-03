Chick-fil-A to Deploy Geofencing Technology in App Update

Since 2016, Chick-fil-A has continuous been enhancing its App to make ordering your favorites easy and convenient. This spring it’s rolling out new app features to help give busy customers some time back.

If you’ve placed your curbside or carryout order ahead using the Chick-fil-A App and location services are enabled, the app will be able to tell when you’re close to the restaurant so the restaurant can start preparing your order. Also known as geofencing, this technology allows the kitchen extra time to prepare your meal and reduces your wait time.

Not only that, but the app will also show an estimate of how long your order will take if it’s placed for carryout, curbside, or dine-in. Wait times are predicted based on a variety of factors like order complexity and size, and proprietary restaurant analytics.

“By timing a customer’s arrival with their order, we can ensure they’re getting a meal that is both fresh and served quickly,” says Morgan Anderer, senior project lead on the Customer Digital Experience team at Chick-fil-A. “We don’t believe our customers should have to compromise, and these new features truly balance what our restaurants do best: exceptional quality and efficient service.”

Over the past year, Chick-fil-A successfully tested geofencing technology and estimated wait times at 100 restaurants across the country, working closely with franchise operators and employees to see if the technology improved restaurant operations. On average, customers reduced their wait time between one and two minutes and estimated wait times were accurate more than 90 percent of the time.

Both features are rolling out at restaurants chainwide through early summer. To experience them at a restaurant near you when it becomes available, simply enable location services for the Chick-fil-A App on your mobile device.