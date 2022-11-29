Chick-fil-A Drops First Merch Collection, Including I Heart Waffle Fries Hoodie

Customers can now get their hands on the Chick-fil-A’s first-ever merchandise collection, Chick-fil-A Originals.

The new limited collection, available at shop.chick-fil-a.com, features a variety of high-quality clothing and accessories including sweatshirts, t-shirts, coffee mugs and more. The collection is a fun celebration of those little things that make Chick-fil-A's classic menu items so special, including an “I Heart Waffle Fries Hoodie,” and a “Sauce Blanket and Nugget Pillow Set.’”

But fans won’t have long to deck themselves out in the delicious apparel—after giving Chick-fil-A One Red and Signature Members an exclusive first-look at the collection via email on November 28, items are expected to sell out quickly.

“This collection is a joyful expression of the originality that both sets us apart and resonates with our fans,” says Kate Neyhart, Principal Team Leader, Brand Strategy. Our fans have been asking for it, so we’re thrilled to say, ‘thank you’ with both a collection and online shopping experience we think they’ll love.”

Just like the brand believes the small details can make all the difference when it comes to food and service, Chick-fil-A took the same approach when creating these pieces.



The I Heart Waffle Fries Hoodie is one such fun example. A heart waffle fry icon is chain stitched embroidered on the left chest. The drawstrings have “I heart waffle fries” printed along them and have a sealed end so you don’t have to worry about fraying. The kangaroo pocket means you can keep your hands warm. Even the grommets are custom created.



Ever thought that Chick-fil-A Sauce tastes so good you could wrap yourself in it? The Sauce Blanket and Nugget Pillow Set is sure to be the secret recipe for a good rest.