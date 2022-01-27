Chick-fil-A's Heart-Shaped Trays Return for Valentine's Day

Chick-fil-A is giving people a way to make someone’s day with the return of Heart-Shaped Trays.

No matter if you’re feeling sweet or savory this Valentine’s Day, Heart-Shaped Trays contain menu favorites, including the 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis (available during breakfast hours only), 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves, or six Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

Starting Jan. 31, the Heart-Shaped Trays are available at participating restaurants, while supplies last. Customers can visit the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local restaurant to confirm availability.