Chick-fil-A Modernizes its POS Systems with Ditto

Software company Ditto has partnered with Chick-fil-A, Inc. to modernize the Point-of-Sale (POS) system in Chick-fil-A restaurants across the U.S.

Ditto created a distributed data platform that enables apps to synchronize data in real-time even without internet connectivity. Ditto's Intelligent Edge Platform enables mobile, web, IoT and server apps to instantly communicate with or without the internet, creating a more reliable digital experience for Chick-fil-A guests and local restaurant Operators.

Chick-fil-A chose Ditto’s platform to enable devices across its commerce ecosystem to be cloud-optional. The next generation POS system will operate independent of an internet connection, providing more resilience to outages, enhanced speed and flexible control to deliver a reliable end-user experience. By relying on Ditto’s easy-to-use platform, the Chick-fil-A engineering team shortened their POS development timeline by months. The enhanced focus on user experience, rather than on networking and data management, elevates the overall experience. As a result, Operators and their teams will be able to deliver the Chick-fil-A experience customers expect, regardless of sales channel, internet strength, or connectivity.

“We want to bring the same commitment to operational excellence and customer care that you see at our restaurants, and extend that to the things guests can’t see, like technology,” said Chris Taylor, Senior Director, Customer Technology Solutions at Chick-fil-A. “Ditto moves key operational data between restaurant Team Members quickly, seamlessly and with no round trips to central services. The more control and information we can put in the hands of Operators and their teams, the better they can care for customers.”

“Before Ditto, legacy retail systems tried to fight the brittle nature of cloud-only architectures by introducing on-site servers which only introduced more problems like managing additional custom hardware and unbelievable amounts of glue code. This was no doubt expensive and incredibly difficult to maintain,” says Adam Fish, Ditto co-founder and CEO. “The shift to the cloud over the past ten years has made innovation smoother and cheaper, but restaurants face serious reliability and architectural challenges. Ditto’s cloud-optional platform brings true computational power to the edge – providing the best of both worlds. What Chick-fil-A has been able to accomplish with Ditto is truly amazing.”

“When we discovered Ditto, we pivoted to a data-centric architecture that takes full advantage of the power of modern edge devices,” adds Taylor. “The payoff has been enormous. Ditto has enabled us to transform our POS system and meet the needs of our customers and Operators – all while saving our teams and guests valuable time.”