Chick-fil-A to Open First Franchise in Puerto Rico

Chick-fil-A is ready welcome customers to its first franchise-owned restaurant in Puerto Rico at 250 Calle A Minillas Industrial Park in Bayamón, PR. Chick-fil-A Los Filtros will open on Thursday, March 3, and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Caitlin Chavez as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Los Filtros. Chavez will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 150 full- and part-time Team Members, cultivating relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses, and serving guests.

Chick-fil-A remains committed to serving guests safely and is continually adjusting its operations to help protect its Operators, restaurant Team Members and Guests. Currently, Chick-fil-A Los Filtros will open with limited dining capacity, drive-thru and carry-out. To learn more about Chick-fil-A’s safety protocols, please visit the COVID-19 response page.

As the first Chick-fil-A Operator on the island, Chavez is passionate about inspiring the next generation of business leaders, while also building a culture of kindness in her restaurant.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to open the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Puerto Rico and to contribute to the economic fabric of the island,” says Chavez. “There are so many ways that we can show care to our Team Members, guests and the community, and I look forward to sharing a welcoming environment that mirrors what I’ve experienced in my journey as a Team Member to an operator.”

With plans to open 10-15 restaurants in Puerto Rico over the next 5 years, Chick-fil-A is looking for people who are passionate about the work of serving great food and providing exceptional hospitality in a fast-paced environment to be independent, franchised Owners/Operators of Chick–fil–A restaurant businesses. Learn more here.

In celebration of opening the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Puerto Rico, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $200,000 to Banco de Alimentos Puerto Rico, directly supporting those most at-risk of food insecurity and bolstering disaster relief efforts. Learn more about the partnership here.

Chavez’s restaurant will be participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table™ program, which helps restaurant owners fight hunger in their local communities. The initiative redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and non-profits in need. Chick-fil-A Los Filtros will do its part to reduce food waste in its kitchen with a “cook less, more often” approach reducing or eliminating the amount of food that goes unserved. When there is surplus food, Chick-fil-A Los Filtros will donate it to a local community partner. Since 2012, the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program has donated over 12 million meals to those in need in the United States and Canada.

Chick-fil-A franchised Operators are committed to hiring, developing and retaining top talent, and providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. They also offer their Team Members opportunities for flexible work hours and leadership growth, competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring, and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education. Like all Chick-fil-A restaurants, the restaurant will close on Sundays to allow Team Members to have a dedicated day off.

Chick-fil-A restaurants focus on serving customers great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients. Chick-fil-A restaurants serve chicken raised with No Antibiotics Ever, starting from the egg. By not allowing antibiotics of any kind, Chick-fil-A chicken meets the highest commitment for non-antibiotic use. Many items on the menu are hand-prepared daily and produce is delivered fresh multiple times per week. More about Chick-fil-A food and beverages:

The famous Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich is made with a chicken breast filet, breaded by hand and served on a toasted bun with pickles.

Chick-fil-A Nuggets are available breaded or grilled and are perfect for pairing with one of seven delicious Chick-fil-A dipping sauces.

Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries are made from real potatoes.

Regular Chick-fil-A Lemonade is made from three simple ingredients: real lemon juice, sugar and water.

In its Puerto Rico restaurants, Chick-fil-A will serve coffee that is 100% locally grown and roasted in Puerto Rico.

In the middle of the Chick-fil-A Los Filtros dining room, guests are welcome to enjoy their meal at a communal table, known as a Community Table, handmade by an individual reclaiming their life. Like our customers, every table has a story. This table was made and designed by Erick Colón Maldonado of EC Interiors, an artist from Naranjito who turned the challenges of hurricane Maria and the pandemic into an opportunity to create his own company. The Chick-fil-A Design team worked with Erick to develop a Community Table that represents the resilience and beauty of Puerto Rico and its people.