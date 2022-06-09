Chick-fil-A's Peach Milkshake to Make Summer Return on June 13

Chick-fil-A will serve one of its most beloved treats, the Peach Milkshake, just in time for summer. The refreshing treat will be available nationwide beginning June 13, signaling the official start of Peach Milkshake Season.

Known for its classic summertime taste, each Peach Milkshake is hand-spun the old-fashioned way, combining Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert with peaches. It is then topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

“The Peach Milkshake has become a tradition for many of us, embracing the seasonal flavors of summer,” says Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “Our guests have made it clear this dessert is a favorite, so we’ve been eager to welcome the Peach Milkshake back to our menu.”

Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy’s Icedream recipe helped inspire the Peach Milkshake with its classic, old-fashioned vanilla taste. First introduced in 2009, the summertime Milkshake has quickly become a standout seasonal offering for the restaurant company.

“Our Team Members are consistently asked by guests when their favorite seasonal milkshake, like the Peach Milkshake, will be back on the menu, so we want to continue to make this a yearly tradition for them,” says Neslage. “At the same time, we want to keep introducing new flavors, so we continue to work on developing new and exciting seasonal offerings, in hope of creating future fan favorites.”

Available for dine-in, pick up or delivery, customers can check the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local restaurant to find out if the Peach Milkshake is served at a nearby participating location. Guests can place an order for pick up, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One tiered membership program, guests receive points on every qualifying purchase which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.

To stay up to date on Chick-fil-A’s latest food news as the company continues to add more new flavors and returning seasonal favorites to the menu or to read stories about the company’s people and guests, visit chick-fil-a.com/stories.