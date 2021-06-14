Chick-fil-A's Peach Milkshake Returns on June 14

Chick-fil-A restaurants are kicking off summertime with the return of a customer favorite, the Peach Milkshake. Starting June 14, the treat is now available at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

This hand-spun Milkshake combines the Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert with peaches and is topped with whipped cream and a cherry. The Icedream treat was inspired by Chick-fil-A founder, Truett Cathy's dairy treat recipe which had a classic, old-fashioned vanilla taste. The Peach Milkshake was introduced to menus in 2009 and has become a sweet summer tradition for guests.

“We’re excited to offer guests more variety on our menus this year, and that includes bringing back some of our seasonal favorites, like our Peach Milkshake,” says Beth Hefner from the Chick-fil-A Menu Development Team. “It’s the little things like a cold treat on a warm day that makes summer so sweet, and this is one of the many reasons we are thrilled to welcome back this much-anticipated favorite.”

For more information on how Chick-fil-A restaurants are working to serve guests safely, visit chick-fil-a.com/covid/serving-you-safely. To learn more about Chick-fil-A and read stories about the company’s food, people, and customers across the country, visit thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com.