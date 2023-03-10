Chick-fil-A Plans Further Expansion in Chicago

Three new locally owned and operated Chick-fil-A restaurants and a licensed Chick-fil-A location, operated by Hyde Park Hospitality, will open in Chicago by the end of 2023.

Set to open in Wrigleyville, Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, the Illinois Medical District and O’Hare International Airport, these three in-line restaurants and the licensed location will join 46 other Chick-fil-A locations currently serving the greater Chicago area. The brand’s in-line and airport models further customize the dining experience for high foot traffic areas. With indoor queue lines and host stations facilitating service at the registers, guests will enjoy efficient service, especially during peak mealtimes.

Located at 3500 N. Clark St., the Wrigleyville restaurant is slated to open in the spring, while the restaurants in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood (3246 W Addison St.) and the Illinois Medical District (713 S Seeley St.) will open in the late spring / early summer. Chick-fil-A will debut a licensed restaurant at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Terminal 5 by the end of 2023.

Chick-fil-A began serving the Chicagoland area in 2010 at the Fox Valley Center in Aurora and plans to open 10-15 additional new restaurants in the Chicagoland area over the next five years, including a new restaurant in the suburb of Buffalo Grove slated to open in the fall of 2023. As a prominent market in the Midwest, Chicago offers the restaurant company a chance to expand its nationwide footprint in a city environment with an opportunity to serve locals and visitors alike.

"For the past decade, it's been an honor for Chick-fil-A to serve the greater Chicago market as well as grow our downtown presence with our best-in-class restaurants alongside our extraordinary local operators," says Dericus Harvey, Area Director for the Midwest Region. "With Chicago's rich history, vibrant neighborhoods and community-driven organizations, these four new locations and Chick-fil-A's partnership with the Chicago Cubs represent an opportunity to show care for the Chicago community while serving more guests high-quality food with our signature hospitality.”

Caring for the Chicago Community

Chick-fil-A restaurants are passionate about showing care to the communities they serve through a number of initiatives, which include:

Redirecting Surplus Food: Through Chick-fil-A Shared Table, an initiative that redirects surplus food from its restaurants to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need, Chicagoland Owner/Operators have donated over 338,150 meals since April 2016, with the number continuing to grow.

Nonprofit Grants: Chick-fil-A, Inc. has awarded $750,000 in grants to five nonprofits in the Chicagoland area, including By the Hand Club for Kids, Wheaton College, Moving Everest, Midtown Educational Foundation, and Bridge Teen Center, as a part of the True Inspiration Awards.

Feeding America Donations: In celebration of the three new in-line restaurant openings, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 on behalf of each restaurant to Feeding America, which will be directed to local Chicago food banks to aid in the fight against hunger. Since 2020, Chick-fil-A has donated $125,000 to Feeding America in the Chicagoland area.

In addition to showing care, these new restaurants will add approximately 350 jobs to Metro Chicago. Chick-fil-A restaurant Team Members enjoy flexible work hours and leadership growth opportunities, competitive wages and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring, and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education. Since 2012, Chick-fil-A has awarded 786 scholarships in the Chicago market totaling $1,679,000 to support Team Members continuing their education.