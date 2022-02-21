Chick-fil-A's Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich Returns to Restaurants on February 21

Chick-fil-A is bringing back a fan-favorite, its savory, seasonal entrée: the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich. Starting February 21, the seasonal sandwich returns as a limited time offering at participating restaurants nationwide.

The sandwich is made with Chick-fil-A’s marinated grilled chicken breast and served on a toasted bun with Colby-Jack cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce and bacon that has been hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend before being topped with a zesty Smokehouse BBQ Sauce.