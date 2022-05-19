Chick-fil-A Unveils Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade for Summer

Just in time for summer Chick-fil-A is rolling out another refreshing treat featuring these cloudberries—the new Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade.

Available at participating restaurants nationwide May 19 through June 11, the limited-time Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade blends the popular cloudberry and cherry blossom flavors with the Frosted Lemonade – a hand-spun combination of Chick-fil-A’s Lemonade and signature vanilla Icedream dessert.

Cloudberries bring a unique, bold flavor that is both sweet and tart to this frozen take on a refreshing summer treat.