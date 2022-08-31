Chick-fil-A Will Open First Hawai‘i Restaurant on September 1 in Kahului

The first Chick-fil-A restaurant in the state of Hawai‘i will open on Thursday, September 1, in Kahului, Maui, Hawai‘i. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Sean Whaley as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Kahului, located at 14 Ho‘okele Street, Kahului, HI, 96732.

Chick-fil-A Kahului will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out service from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A Kahului can place an order for drive-thru pick-up on the Chick-fil-A App. When joining the Chick-fil-A One tiered membership program, guests receive points on every qualifying purchase which can be used to redeem available rewards. Third-party delivery will be made available shortly after the opening.

As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants and communities, Chick-fil-A Owner/Operators proudly reside in the areas in which they serve.

In Kahului, Sean Whaley will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 160 full- and part-time Team Members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses. Whaley has planted roots on Maui with his wife Danielle and three children, where he is continuing to pursue his passions for youth sports, mentoring and community engagement.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to open the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawai‘i and to share our signature hospitality and great-tasting food with guests in Kahului,” said Whaley. “Working in the restaurant industry and playing competitive sports like rugby have given me the experience and tools to create a dedicated, service-minded team. By cultivating each individual’s skills and talents, we will build a strong ‘ohana of Team Members that will thrive both inside and outside of the restaurant.”

In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has donated $25,000 to Maui Food Bank on behalf of the new restaurant. Chick-fil-A Kahului is also recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Additionally, Whaley’s restaurant will be participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® Program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. When there is surplus food, Chick-fil-A Kahului will donate it to a local community partner.

This year, Chick-fil-A selected The Maui Farm as the recipient of a $300,000 True Inspiration Awards grant. A place of refuge, restoration and empowerment, The Maui Farm uses hands-on, ‘āina-based programs to help strengthen and nurture families to prevent homelessness.

At 5,013 sq. ft. with a 900 sq. ft. patio, the restaurant will seat 114 guests inside with an additional 46 exterior patio seats. The restaurant will feature subtle design touches to honor the local culture and community including Hawaiian language, native landscaping and local design motifs.

Chick-fil-A restaurant Team Members will greet customers in the drive-thru line in-person and will take each guest’s orders on a tablet. As the order-taker walks the line, another restaurant Team Member will come to the customer’s car to take payment, allowing vehicles to move through more quickly than they do at a traditional speaker box drive-thru. To ensure restaurant Team Members working in the drive-thru line are comfortable in warm weather, Chick-fil-A partnered with clothing brands that design cooling vests and moisture-wicking uniforms.

Chick-fil-A plans to expand in the Aloha State with goals to open several restaurants over the next five years.