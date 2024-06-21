Chick N Max – a next generation fast casual franchise specializing in chef-crafted sandwiches, golden-fried tenders, and almond wood-smoked chicken and wings – has set its sights on the Southeast United States for its next wave of expansion.

With seven restaurants already open and operating across the Central United States, and an active pipeline that stands at more than 50 restaurants in that region of the country, Chick N Max is now looking to enter various major to mid mid-level markets across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

“The Southeast boasts a well-established fast-casual chicken restaurant market, and we’re aiming to establish a strong presence of our own and capture market share,” said Chick N Max’s Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development, Jeff Frahm. “Our focus will be on identifying high-potential areas that are currently underserved or have room for additional options.”

The expansion will be driven by an exciting new prototype that features an evolved look, feel, and size.

Each restaurant will occupy approximately 2,100 square feet of space and include indoor and outdoor seating for about 60-80 customers. The format will also cater to off-premise sales with a drive-thru, designated curbside pick-up parking spaces, and a take-out counter. In addition, the prototype will feature an enhanced digitized experience – including digital menu boards and GPS-enabled curbside pick-up, all integrated with the company’s dynamic and versatile mobile app.

While the focus will lie in establishing free-standing locations, Chick N Max recognizes the potential for additional opportunities within these expanding markets and will also actively explore partnerships with colleges, truck stops, gas stations, hospitals, and amusement parks to bring the brand’s unique offerings to a wider audience.

While the look may be different, Chick N Max’s delicous and innovative menu will remain the same.

Chick N Max offers a unique culinary experience with its 10 unique flavors of chef-crafted sandwiches, made with almond wood smoked pulled chicken or crispy golden fried tenders. Some of those sandwiches include the Loaded Bama with white Bama BBQ sauce, coleslaw, dill pickles; the Smoked Chicken BLT with pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Max’s signature sauce and pickles; and the Sriracha Hot Honey, featuring hand-breaded tenders, buttermilk garlic sauce, sriracha hot honey, bread, and butter pickles on a brioche bun.

Chick N Max’s almond-wood smoked chicken, a flavor profile unique to the entire industry, can also meet the needs of a more health-conscious diner when served as smoked leg quarters, breast quarters, half-birds, or smoked wings.

Guests can complete their meal with a range of 10 homestyle sides including fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and smoked white beans, and 11 sauces that are made daily to ensure the highest quality and taste.

“Our made-from-scratch menu has something for everyone, with options for those looking to indulge to guests looking for a healthier take on traditional fast-casual chicken offerings,” said Frahm. “We’re thrilled to be one of the more exciting emerging restaurant brands in the country and can’t wait to introduce our legendary sandwiches, crispy tenders, smoked wings, and more to the Southeast.”

To augment the growth plan, Chick N Max is searching for experienced franchise partners looking to get in on the ground floor of an emerging brand in the ever-growing chicken franchise industry. Including a franchise fee of $35,000, the total investment to open a Chick N Max restaurant ranges from $650,000 to $2,500,000.