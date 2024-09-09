Chick N Max, a fast-casual franchise that calls itself the “Home of the Better Chicken Sandwich,” is looking to bring as many as 100 restaurants and 2,500 jobs across Florida over the next several years.

The announced expansion is targeting more than five dozen metro areas throughout the state, including Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, Tallahassee, St. Petersburg, Orlando, and West Palm Beach.

The statewide plans are part of a much broader initiative to expand across the Southeast United States. With seven restaurants already open and operating across the Central United States, and an active pipeline that stands at more than 50 restaurants in that region of the country, Chick N Max is also looking to enter various major to mid mid-level markets across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

“Southeastern markets like those across Florida boast a well-established fast-casual chicken restaurant market, and we’re aiming to establish a strong presence of our own and capture market share,” said Chick N Max’s Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development, Jeff Frahm. “We’re excited about turning the page to this next chapter of our evolution and look forward to bringing our innovative take on chicken to the area.”

The restaurants will feature Chick N Max ‘s new prototype that includes approximately 2,100 square feet of space with indoor and outdoor seating for 60-80 customers. The format will also cater to off-premise sales with a drive-thru, designated curbside pick-up parking spaces, and a take-out counter. Each restaurant will also have digital menu boards and GPS-enabled curbside pick-up through its mobile app.

While the focus will lie in establishing free-standing locations, Chick N Max will also actively explore partnerships with colleges, truck stops, gas stations, hospitals, and amusement parks to bring the brand’s unique offerings to a wider audience.

As for the menu?

Chick N Max offers a unique culinary experience with its 10 unique flavors of chef-crafted sandwiches, made with almond wood smoked pulled chicken or crispy golden-fried tenders. Some of those sandwiches include the Loaded Bama with white Bama BBQ sauce, coleslaw, dill pickles; the Smoked Chicken BLT with pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Max’s signature sauce and pickles; and the Sriracha Hot Honey, featuring hand-breaded tenders, buttermilk garlic sauce, sriracha hot honey, bread, and butter pickles on a brioche bun.

Chick N Max’s almond-wood smoked chicken, a flavor profile unique to the entire industry, can also meet the needs of a more health-conscious diner when served as smoked leg quarters, breast quarters, half-birds, or smoked wings.

Guests can complete their meal with a range of 10 homestyle sides including fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and smoked white beans, and 11 sauces that are made daily to ensure the highest quality and taste.

“We’re not just serving up ordinary, boring chicken sandwiches. Our menu features the latest food trends in America, and we’re taking it to new heights,” said Frahm. “We’re proud to say we’re creating the ‘better chicken sandwich’ segment, offering more than the typical ‘original’ or ‘spicy’ chicken sandwich. Our menu impresses and delights even the most discerning diners.”

Including a franchise fee of $35,000, the total investment to open a Chick N Max restaurant ranges from $650,000 to $2,500,000.