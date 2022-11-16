Chick N Max Hires Brenda Elpers as Vice President of Business Development

Chick N Max – a next generation fast casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches and golden fried tenders – continues to accelerate its long-term expansion with the appointment of Brenda Elpers as Vice President of Business Development.

A Wichita native and University of Kansas alum, Elpers brings a diversified career with nearly 10 years of franchise experience to Chick N Max. In her new role, she will be charged with overseeing all elements of lead generation, particularly the growth strategies that will drive the brand’s single-unit, multi-unit and non-traditional franchise growth in key markets. Her other responsibilities will include, but will not be limited to: developing and managing strategic marketing strategies, overseeing the business development budget, planning and executing all Discovery Days, and representing the brand at various trade shows.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Brenda to the team,” says Max Sheets, Founder & CEO of Chick N Max. “Her deep knowledge and broad franchise industry experience will no doubt add immediate value as we continue to guide our brand’s continued growth.”

Prior to joining Chick N Max, Elpers served in various business and franchise development roles for several brands, including Smashburger, Growler USA, Camp Bow Wow and Mathnasium. During her tenure at Smashburger, the budding burger chain grew from 75 units to 350 units.

“This is an incredible opportunity with a remarkable brand,” says Elpers. “The excitement around this brand is unparalleled – from the dedicated corporate team and franchisees to the extremely passionate customers. I look forward to being part of Chick N Max’s continual success.”

Elpers’ appointment comes at a time when Chick N Max is looking to expand across various parts of the Central and Southeastern United States. With three corporate-owned restaurants already serving throngs of customers throughout Wichita, Chick N Max intends to double its footprint by the end of next year and open as many as five new restaurants each year thereafter.

In the past several months alone, Chick N Max has signed 25-unit area development agreements in Kansas and Texas, as well as a three-unit deal in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.