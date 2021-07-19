Chick N Max Introduces New Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chick N Max -- the emerging Wichita-based chain that aims to be the home of “The Better Chicken Sandwich” -- recently introduced its new Chicken Salad Sandwich, available for a limited time only.

This new sandwich creation combines smoked chicken salad, lettuce, seasoned tomato and pickled red onions on a potato bun. The sandwich sells for $7.25 and is served with one of Chick N Max’s 10 homestyle sides.

"We’re continuing to up our chicken game with this new addition to our popular sandwich menu,” says award-winning Chef Robert Kabakoff, who joined the Chick N Max team as its culinary director late last year to help create gourmet flavor profiles that will help differentiate the brand in the industry. “The new sandwich not only surpasses the high standards for flavor that our customers have come to expect from Chick N Max, but the comforting combination of ingredients create a great sandwich that is the perfect start to the summer season."

The new sandwich is the latest flavor forward addition to the Chick N Max menu. In May, the franchise expanded its menu offering with the debut of two new chef-crafted sandwiches – Sweet & Spicy and Maple Bacon.

These ongoing menu enhancements come on the heels of founder Max Sheets’ decision to launch the Chick N Max franchising program back in March. The chain is currently targeting multi-unit operators across Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and the Southeast. Chick N Max plans to reach six locations by the end of 2022 and open as many as five new units each year after that.