Chick N Max Notches First Franchise Agreement

Chick N Max – a next generation fast casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches and golden fried tenders – has inked its first-ever franchise agreement for the development of three restaurants throughout Sioux Falls, South Dakota over the next five years.

The restaurants will be owned and operated by BubbaMax, LLC, whose partners include father and son Brad and Max (Bubba) Reinke. While leases have yet to be signed, the Reinkes are eyeing east and southwest Sioux Falls for potential sites.

“At Chick N Max, we’ve experienced tremendous success serving the greater Wichita area, and we are excited to expand our footprint beyond Kansas and into a market like Sioux Falls,” says Chick N Max founder Max Sheets. “Anchored by our innovative take on chicken, and enthusiastic franchise partners like Brad and Max Reinke, we’re perfectly positioned to accommodate the demands for healthier alternatives to burgers and look to the future with great enthusiasm.”

Today, Chick N Max offers a unique culinary experience with its 10 unique flavors of chef-crafted sandwiches, made with almond wood smoked pulled chicken or crispy golden fried tenders. Examples include the Maple Bacon Sandwich, featuring pulled smoked chicken, chopped bacon, a drizzle of maple syrup, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise on a potato bun; or the Sweet & Spicy Sandwich, which includes lightly breaded, crisp chicken tenders, fried jalapeño pepper strips, cucumber, tomato and sweet & spicy sauce on a brioche bun.

In addition, Chick N Max serves its signature almond wood smoked chicken in the form of wings, leg quarters, breast quarters, and half chicken.

Guests can complete their meal with a range of 10 homestyle sides including fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and smoked white beans, and 11 sauces that are made daily to ensure the highest quality and taste.

“Chick N Max’s made-from-scratch menu has something for everyone, with options for those looking to indulge to guests looking for a healthier take on traditional fast-casual chicken offerings,” says Max Reinke. “We’re thrilled to be part of one of the more exciting emerging restaurant brands in the country and can’t wait to introduce Chick N Max’s legendary sandwiches, crispy tenders, smoked wings and more to the local community.”

The local expansion announcement comes just a few months after Chick N Max announced the launch of its franchise opportunity and plans to expand across the Central and Southeastern United States. With three corporate-owned restaurants already serving throngs of customers throughout Wichita, Chick N Max intends to double its footprint by the end of next year and open as many as five new restaurants each year thereafter.