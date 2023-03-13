Chick N Max Opens First Franchise in Wichita, Kansas

Chick N Max – a next generation fast casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches and golden fried tenders – has opened its very first franchise location, in Wichita, Kansas.

Located at 8977 W. Central, the new restaurant is Chick N Max’s fourth Wichita metro area location, and the first of many franchises to come, according to founder and CEO Max Sheets. Chick N Max currently has signed franchise development deals for 53 restaurants across Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

“We couldn’t be prouder to not only continue the expansion of our local footprint, but also open our very first franchisee-owned restaurant right here in our own backyard,” says Sheets. “This is just the beginning. We look forward to growing our reach and to introducing millions of more customers across the country to our legendary sandwiches, crispy tenders, smoked wings, and more.”

The new restaurant in Wichita is owned and operated by Rusty Rathbun, a franchise industry veteran who previously spent more than 30 years as an area developer for SUBWAY and was responsible for bringing the sandwich giant to Kansas in 1987. Though leases have yet to be signed, he’scommitted to opening two additional restaurants in Kansas over the next few years.

“I’ve been an admirer of the Chick N Max brand and exceptional guest experience for many years, and I’m excited to bring the award-winning concept to even more guests across Kansas," says Rathbun. “I’m especially excited to be joining Max and his dynamic leadership team. Having the opportunity to grow the brand in Kansas, which I call home, gives me great pride.”

Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2021, Chick N Max offers a unique culinary experience with its 10 unique flavors of chef-crafted sandwiches, made with almond wood smoked pulled chicken or crispy golden fried tenders. Examples include the Maple Bacon Sandwich, featuring pulled smoked chicken, chopped bacon, a drizzle of maple syrup, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise on a potato bun; or the Sweet & Spicy Sandwich, which includes lightly breaded, crisp chicken tenders, fried jalapeño pepper strips, cucumber, tomato and sweet & spicy sauce on a brioche bun.

In addition, Chick N Max serves its signature almond wood smoked chicken in the form of wings, leg quarters, breast quarters, and half chicken.

Guests can complete their meal with a range of 10 homestyle sides including fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and smoked white beans, and 11 sauces that are made daily to ensure the highest quality and taste.

“Our philosophy on food and community-focused business practices that has caught the attention of our existing customers in Wichita is sure to do the same with future customers alike,” says Chick N Max COO Bob Peterson. “The future looks bright for Chick N Max and we have barely scratched the surface of our potential.”

Including a franchise fee of $35,000, the total investment to open a 2,200-2,800 square-foot Chick N Max restaurant ranges from $450,000 to $950,000. Each restaurant features a drive-thru, typically seats about 60-80 people, and employs approximately 15-20 people.