Chick N Max Opens First Texas Restuarant

Already one of the more rapidly growing brands in the restaurant industry and franchising community, Chick N Max – a next generation fast casual restaurant specializing in flashy chicken and humble folks – has opened its first Texas restaurant, in the Houston area.

Located in the Willis Shopping Center at 12312 I-45 North, residents of and visitors to Willis can now experience Chick N Max’s specialty almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches, and golden fried tenders.

The new 2,500-square-foot restaurant seats 65 guests and is the first of more than two dozen locations planned for the Houston area. In September, Chick N Max announced the signing of a 25-unit area development agreement with Aaron Johnson, a nearly 30-year veteran of the franchise industry with such brands as Bennigan's, Smashburger and Mod Pizza.

Johnson already has leases signed for his next two restaurants, in Fulshear and Magnolia.

“There’s no shortage of chicken options in the Houston area to fill one’s craving, but nobody comes close to having our unique lineup of sandwiches and global array of flavors,” says Johnson. “I’m so excited to be bringing the ‘Home of the Better Chicken Sandiwch’ to the area, and I can’t wait for locals to take their first bite of a Chick N Max sandwich. I promise you it won’t be their last.”

QSR magazine, widely recognized as the leading source of information for the quick-service and fast-casual restaurant industries, named Chick N Max to its 2022 list of America’s hottest startup fast casuals. Also, Mashed, a multi-platform publication dedicated to covering all things food, called Chick N Max one of the most “underrated chicken chains you’ll wish you knew about sooner.”

Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2021, Chick N Max offers a unique culinary experience with its 10 unique flavors of chef-crafted sandwiches, made with almond wood smoked pulled chicken or crispy golden fried tenders. Some of those sandwiches include the Chicken and Waffles; the Loaded Bama with white Bama BBQ sauce, coleslaw, dill pickles; the Smoked Chicken BLT with pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Max's signature sauce and pickles; and the Sriracha Hot Honey, featuring hand-breaded tenders, buttermilk garlic sauce, sriracha hot honey, bread and butter pickles on a brioche bun.

In addition, Chick N Max serves its signature almond wood smoked chicken in the form of wings, leg quarters, breast quarters, and half chicken.

Guests can complete their meal with a range of 10 homestyle sides including fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and smoked white beans, and 11 sauces that are made daily to ensure the highest quality and taste.

“Chick N Max has perfected a niche that truly differentiates itself from the competition," says Johnson. “Our made-from-scratch menu has something for everyone, with options for those looking to indulge to guests looking for a healthier take on traditional fast-casual chicken offerings.”

The Houston expansion comes at a time when Chick N Max is looking to open new restaurants all across the United States. With five restaurants now open and operating across Wichita, Kansas and Houston, Texas, Chick N Max intends to double its footprint by the end of 2023 and open as many as five new restaurants each year thereafter.

To date, franchise development agreements have been signed in Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas.