Chick N Max Releases Jamaican Jerk Sandwich

Chick N Max has introduced yet another great-tasting sandwich option with the introduction of its Jamaican Jerk Sandwich.

Now available for a limited time, the Jamaican Jerk features almond wood smoked chicken, Jamaican jerk sauce, granny smith apple slice, fresh coleslaw, pickled onions, and served on a potato bun.

The sandwich sells for $9.50 and is served with one of Chick N Max’s 10 homestyle sides, including fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and smoked white beans.

"We pride ourselves on being a destination for customers seeking bold ingredients and flavor innovation,” says Chick N Max founder and CEO Max Sheets. “This new sandwich not only surpasses the high standards for flavor that our guests have come to expect from Chick N Max, but the comforting combination of ingredients creates a great sandwich that is a perfect start to the autumn season."

Chick N Max currently has four restaurants open and operating in Wichita, Kansas, and one in the Houston, Texas area. The burgeoning brand also has more than 50 other restaurants in various stages of development across Kansas, Texas, and South Dakota.