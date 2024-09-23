Chick N Max – the Wichita, Kansas-based chain touted as the home of “The Better Chicken Sandwich” – recently introduced its new Max’s Homestyle Chicken Bowl, available through the end of the year.

The limited-time-offer menu item combines Chick N Max’s legendary mashed potatoes, sweet corn and fried popcorn chicken, topped with gravy and shredded cheese. It’s also available in a smoked chicken option.

The bowl sells for $8.50 and includes a regular fountain drink.

“We’re continuing to up our chicken game with this new addition to our menu,” said Sheets. “We know our guests are adventurous eaters who constantly seek out fresh new options to liven up mealtime, and we can’t wait for them to get their hands on this new creation.”

The new menu offering comes at a time when Chick N Max continues to expand its national footprint. Founded by restaurant industry veteran Max Sheets more than six years ago, the chain currently has seven locations: four in Wichita, two in Texas and one in South Dakota.

With an active pipeline that stands at more than 50 restaurants in the central U.S. – across Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, and Texas – Chick N Max expects to open as many as 3-5 new restaurants this year and at least that many each year thereafter.