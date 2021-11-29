Chick N Max Rolls Out Chipotle Chicken and Bacon Sandwich

Chick N Max, the Wichita, Kansas-based franchise increasingly known for its elevated chicken sandwiches full of unique and unexpected flavor combinations, has rolled out a new sandwich that’s sure to be an instant classic.

The Chipotle Chicken and Bacon Sandwich will be sold for a limited time and features a choice of Smoked or Fried Chicken that is layered with chipotle mayo, crispy jalapeños, coleslaw, bacon, seasoned tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese, all placed between a toasted sandwich roll.

The new menu item is Chick N Max’s first sandwich that allows guests to choose between almond smoked chicken and fried chicken. It’s also the first sandwich offering the chain’s signature Popcorn Chicken as the fried chicken option.

“We're constantly looking to create gourmet flavor profiles that put us ahead of the flavor curve and this sandwich continues our relentless innovation in the sandwich category,” says Chick N Max Culinary Director Robert Kabakoff. “We know our guests are adventurous eaters who constantly seek out fresh new flavors to liven up mealtime, and we can’t wait for them to get their hands on this new sandwich.”

The sandwich is currently available at all three of Chick N Max’s Wichita locations for $9.00, which includes a homestyle side.

Customers can order the Chipotle Chicken and Bacon sandwich for dine-in, contactless pickup via mobile order or delivery through various platforms. Also, when ordered via Chick N Max’s app or at a restaurant, customers earn points towards their next sandwich with Chick N Max Rewards.

The new sandwich is the latest flavor forward addition to the Chick N Max menu. In May, the franchise expanded its menu offering with the debut of two new chef-crafted sandwiches – Sweet & Spicy and Maple Bacon. In July, Chick N Max rolled out a Chicken Salad Sandwich as a Limited Time Offer.

These ongoing menu enhancements come on the heels of founder Max Sheets’ decision to launch the Chick N Max franchising program back in March. The chain is currently targeting multi-unit operators across Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and the Southeast. Chick N Max plans to reach six locations by the end of 2022 and open as many as five new units each year after that.

“We’ve been busy,” says Sheets. “Anchored by our innovative take on chicken, and an executive team that boasts more than 150 years of combined restaurant experience, we’re perfectly positioned to differentiate ourselves in the thriving segment and look to the future with great enthusiasm.”