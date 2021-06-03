Chick N Max Signs Lease to Open Fourth Location in Wichita, Kansas

Chick N Max – the next generation fast-casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches and golden fried tenders – has secured a lease for its fourth location in Wichita. The restaurant will be located at 5510 East Central Avenue, at the intersection of Edgemoor and Central, and is expected to open by the end of the year.

The new 2,400 square foot location will offer drive-thru service, include indoor and outdoor seating for approximately 100 customers, and employ 25-30 people. Construction is set to begin in July.

“Since opening our first restaurant in early 2018, the Wichita community has embraced us wholeheartedly and we’re so thankful. Despite an ongoing pandemic and so much uncertainty, a lot of people started trying Chick N Max and were liking what we’re doing, and they continue to come back,” says Chick N Max founder Max Sheets. “Customers have been asking for more of our innovative take on chicken and this local expansion is simply us answering the call.”

Today, Chick N Max’s chef-crafted sandwiches, made with almond wood smoked pulled chicken or golden fried tenders, are where the emerging chain stretches its culinary muscle. Examples of proprietary sandwiches include Maple Bacon, or pulled smoked chicken, chopped bacon, a drizzle of maple syrup, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise on a potato bun; and Sweet & Spicy, which includes breaded and fried chicken tenders, fried jalapeño pepper strips, cucumber, tomato and sweet & spicy sauce on a brioche bun.

Chick N Max also serves almond wood smoked chicken in the form of wings, leg quarters, breast quarters, and half chicken. Other offerings include chicken and waffles, popcorn chicken, and sides like French fries, onion rings, and smoked white beans.

Guests can complete their meal with a range of 10 homestyle sides and 11 sauces that are made daily to ensure the highest quality and the best taste.

Rounding out the Chick N Max experience is Radio Max, a specially curated music playlist of feel-good classic rock and blues songs hosted by Sheets himself and long-time Wichita radio personality Cathy Carrier. Radio max also gives Chick N Max a platform for messaging their menu specials and catering, as well as their community support initiatives.

The local expansion comes on the heels of Chick N Max’s recent announcement that it's looking to expand beyond its current three Wichita locations with franchise opportunities. According to Sheets, the company plans to double its number of locations by the end of 2022 and open as many as five new restaurants yearly after that. The growth will be primarily achieved through multi-unit franchising and initially target select markets throughout Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and the Southeast United States.

“Our philosophy on food and community-focused business practices that has caught the attention of our existing customers is sure to do the same with future franchisees alike,” says Chick N Max COO Bob Peterson. “The future looks bright for Chick N Max and we have barely scratched the surface of our potential.”