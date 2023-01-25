Chick N Max Signs Lease for Second Houston Store

Less than two months away from opening the doors to its first Houston area restaurant in Willis, Chick N Max – a next generation fast casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches and golden fried tenders – has signed a lease for its second location in the Houston, Texas area.

Expected to open in June, the new 3,000 square foot restaurant will be located at The Market at Cross Creek Ranch (FM 1463 and Fulshear Bend Drive) in Fulshear.

The Willis and Fulshear restaurants will be the first two of more than two dozen locations in the Houston area. In September, Chick N Max announced the signing of a 25-unit area development agreement with Aaron Johnson, a nearly 30-year veteran of the franchise industry with such brands as Bennigan's, Smashburger and Mod Pizza.

Johnson is already in lease negotiations for a third site in The Woodlands.

“While researching several brands in the chicken sandwich space, I knew I wanted to partner with the one I felt had the strongest flavor profile. After my first bite of a Chick N Max sandwich, I was sold,” says Johnson. “I can’t wait to open this first restaurant and introduce locals to Chick N Max’s unique lineup of sandwiches with a global array of flavors.”

Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2021, Chick N Max offers a unique culinary experience with its 10 unique flavors of chef-crafted sandwiches, made with almond wood smoked pulled chicken or crispy golden fried tenders. Some of those sandwiches include the Chicken and Waffles; the Loaded Bama with white Bama BBQ sauce, coleslaw, dill pickles; the Smoked Chicken BLT with pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Max's signature sauce and pickles; and the Sriracha Hot Honey, featuring hand-breaded tenders, buttermilk garlic sauce, sriracha hot honey, bread and butter pickles on a brioche bun.

In addition, Chick N Max serves its signature almond wood smoked chicken in the form of wings, leg quarters, breast quarters, and half chicken.

Guests can complete their meal with a range of 10 homestyle sides including fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and smoked white beans, and 11 sauces that are made daily to ensure the highest quality and taste.

“The chicken segment of the restaurant space is no doubt an increasingly crowded one, but Chick N Max has perfected a niche that truly differentiates itself from the competition," says Johnson. “The brand’s made-from-scratch menu has something for everyone, with options for those looking to indulge to guests looking for a healthier take on traditional fast-casual chicken offerings.”

The Houston expansion comes at a time when Chick N Max is looking to open new restaurants across the United States. With three corporate-owned restaurants already serving loyal customers throughout Wichita, Chick N Max intends to double its footprint by the end of 2023 and open as many as five new restaurants each year thereafter.