Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Returns to Hunt Brothers

Hunt Brothers Pizza, a leading pizza brand in the convenience store industry, is bringing back one of its most popular Limited Time Offers (LTOs), Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza. Beginning July 26 and for a limited time, store partners can offer this specialty pizza option, which elevates chicken-topped pizza with the addition of creamy ranch and crispy bacon.

In its seventh offering, Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza is a unique combination topped with a ranch sauce, all-natural chicken breast, a blend of 100% natural part-skim mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, bacon pieces and a sprinkling of the company’s signature Just Rite SpiceTM. The savory flavors of chicken and bacon combine with a ranch sauce to create a one-of-a-kind flavor that is sure to entice current and new customers this summer.

“Our LTOs are created for easy preparation to fit seamlessly into our store partners’ current Hunt Brothers Pizza program so that they can offer an exciting new item with ease,” says Dee Cleveland, Director of Marketing at Hunt Brothers Pizza. “Whether it’s a brand new LTO or a flavor-favorite, like Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza, these specialty offers continue to provide c- stores with the opportunity for increased foot traffic and boosted sales.”

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza will be available on July 26,while supplies last. Store partners can offer their customers two options – a made-to-order large 12 ̋ whole pizza or a grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza (1/4 of a 12 ̋ pizza).