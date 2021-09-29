The Chicken Caprese Sandwich Returns to The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit Burger Grill is bringing back a fan favorite, mouth-watering sandwich: The Chicken Caprese Sandwich, hitting menus once again for a limited time.
The Chicken Caprese features a juicy, marinated chargrilled chicken breast cooked over an open flame on freshly toasted garlic ciabatta with ripe tomatoes and fresh-cut lettuce. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese and scratch-made basil pesto aioli, the Chicken Caprese on Garlic Ciabatta is full of layers of flavor that all come together to create this delicious one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Inspired by one of Italy’s favorites, the chicken caprese is the perfect dinner or lunch time meal this fall.
