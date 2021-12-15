Chicken Concept Mom's Touch to Open in Long Beach, California

Mom’s Touch, a specialty chicken chain famous for its fried creations and, just like Mom, never compromises on quality, is excited to announce it will soon serve its amazing chicken sandwiches, saucy wings and crispy chicken fingers in Long Beach, California. Following a highly successful U.S. launch in Gardena this past summer, the second Mom’s Touch is scheduled to open its doors in early 2022 at Harding Plaza on the corner of Atlantic Ave. and Harding St. The new Long Beach location, which will feature a drive-thru, is part of the brand’s ongoing expansion plans that will include a City of Industry restaurant also slated to open next year. As it begins dotting the Southland, Mom’s Touch is making it even easier for Southern California residents and visitors alike to experience the unique menu of fried chicken favorites first popularized in South Korea nearly 25 years ago – eventually expanding to 1,300+ locations throughout Asia.

Mom’s Touch does things differently in the kitchen – one of the many reasons the chain debuted in July to widespread acclaim. From diners to food writers, some making quite the trek to get their hands on the brand’s signature thigh sandwich, the buzz Mom’s Touch has generated since debuting in Los Angeles County is considerable. Eater LA hailed Mom’s Touch as one of the best places for fried chicken in Los Angeles, and Los Angeles Times food columnist Jenn Harris posted to Instagram about her affinity for the Mom’s Touch wings covered in cheesy onion powder which she likened to sour cream and onion-flavored chips. The brand’s many accolades, rave reviews and glowing comments are still mounting, and Mom’s Touch is excited to open its second location to give new guests the chance to experience for themselves what all the hype is about!

“We are very excited to introduce the signature Mom’s Touch experience and delicious fried chicken creations to our Long Beach guests who may have heard about us in Gardena, but haven’t had the chance to visit just yet,” says Mike Lee, Director of Marketing & Finance at Mom’s Touch. “Our high standards and unique preparation techniques ensure we provide an unmatchable product when it comes to quality and taste. We can’t wait for our new guests to experience the many reasons why Mom’s Touch is the most popular chicken concept in Asia!”

The Mom’s Touch menu begins with secret-recipes, high quality ingredients and time intensive processes, like only using fresh, never frozen chicken that’s marinated for 24 hours in a special Cajun spice blend, and buttery brioche buns made by the brand’s exclusive baker. Each piece of chicken is then hand-dipped in a proprietary wet batter for an extra thick crunch. The thigh meat sandwich, which is fried with the skin on for superior crispiness on the outside and juicy tenderness on the inside, is one of the brand’s most popular items, although equally delicious white meat chicken breast sandwiches are also available.

While the menu may seem simple, it’s packed with fresh ingredients and bold flavors that would make Mom proud. From three signature fried chicken sandwiches to zesty chicken fingers and outrageously delicious wings in a variety of flavorful sauces, like Fuego, Cheesy Onion and Soy Garlic, all items are prepared in house, made to order, and served hot and fresh. Having perfected the quintessential comfort food that you can taste, smell and see in every piece of fried chicken, Mom’s Touch is truly unlike any other concept out there.