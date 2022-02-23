Chicken-Finger Pioneer Guthrie’s Opening in Thomasville, Georgia

Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger only restaurant pioneer, announced that its newest restaurant will open on Wednesday, February 23 in Thomasville, Ga. at 14850 US Highway 19 N. As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Thomasville location is part of Guthrie’s strategic growth plan focused on the Southeastern U.S.

“The past few years have been like no other and in light of everything we’ve gone through as a community, we are so excited to offer Thomasville residents, families and visitors a chance to experience the absolute best chicken fingers in the world,” saysJoe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc. “We’re chicken fingers, crinkle fries, coleslaw and sauce-loving locals that will live and breathe Thomasville. When we first learned about the chance to open in this community, we jumped at the opportunity. From families to office workers, little league teams, late night snackers, or anyone just craving authentic made-to-order chicken fingers and sides – we’ve got you covered at Guthrie’s. You have to try our signature Guthrie’s sauce - it’s a game changer.”

For more than 40 years, Guthrie’s has drawn in crowds across the country for its hand-breaded chicken fingers rooted in a tradition of fresh, hot, and fast, with a generous dash of southern hospitality. Rounding out Guthrie’s simple, yet classic menu is hand-chopped coleslaw, crinkle cut French fries, Texas toast and its signature dipping sauce.

“There is something simple, something quintessential about Guthrie’s golden fried chicken fingers that everyone can relate to – it’s very strong and powerful,” says Guthrie. “We’ve remained true to who we are since my father opened his original Guthrie’s in Haleyville, Ala. and then expanded into our very first chicken fingers-only restaurant in Auburn. While our menu hasn’t changed, we’re still evolving as a restaurant brand. We’re excited to introduce our newest restaurant format to Thomasville and the surrounding community. We know they’re going to love the freshness and speed of service that families and friends have come to enjoy for generations.”

As part of its grand opening celebration on February 23, Guthrie’s will offer the first 250 customers that purchase a signature Guthrie’s Box chicken finger meal a free gift card redeemable for another Guthrie’s Box during a future visit. This includes golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy coleslaw, buttery Texas toast and Guthrie’s signature dipping sauce.

“There is always opportunity for change,” said Guthrie. “Chicken fingers and fries remain an affordable feel-good proposition and the opening of Thomasville, which is the newest of more than 20 new restaurants scheduled to open this year, highlights the momentum we’re now experiencing as a brand. Our above industry average profit margins, along with the simplicity of our operations are major calling cards for potential owners. That growth has spurred our expansion into Thomasville, and our desire to open additional restaurants in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi, among other regions.”

Guthrie’s remains a family run restaurant business that uses freshly sourced products and ingredients to create its vibrant, yet simple menu. Since its inception in 1965, Guthrie’s has become famous for its unique take on chicken fingers and down-home food. Furthermore, the brand’s software, hardware, training, and ongoing support allows Guthrie’s owners to focus on producing an exceptional product without sacrificing consistency, freshness, and quality.