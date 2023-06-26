    Chicken Guy! Adds Sunshine Shake to Menu

    Industry News | June 26, 2023
    Chicken Guy!'s Sunshine Shake.
    Chicken Guy!
    The product is available until September 24.

    Chicken Guy! introduces a new milkshake flavor to its family of signature handspun creations — the Sunshine Shake. Available until Sept. 24, the Sunshine Shake radiates all of the fun, summer vibes, featuring hand-spun vanilla soft serve and fresh Florida orange juice, topped with delicious whipped cream. Enjoy this limited time creation on its own or accompanied by a number of mouthwatering menu items, like fried chicken tenders, sandwiches, sides and iconic sauces.

    The fast-casual restaurant by TV personality and celebrity chef Guy Fieri serves up an irresistible menu of one-of-a-kind all natural  chicken tenders, pounded thin to maximize crunch and paired with a game-changing selection of signature sauces. Additional menu options include sandwiches, meal-sized salad bowls and tempting sides like Chicken Guy! Fries, crowd-pleasing Mac Daddy Mac ‘n Cheese, fried pickles and fresh slaw. Visit chickenguy.com for all the latest happenings.

