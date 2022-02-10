Chicken Guy! Appoints Mark Ramage as VP of Franchise Sales

Chicken Guy! Founding Feathers, Robert Earl and Guy Fieri, announced today that they have appointed Mark Ramage as the company’s new Vice President of Franchise Sales. Ramage comes to Chicken Guy! with extensive experience in franchise sales and will bring his deep contacts and background to Chicken Guy! when interest in owning a franchise is accelerating.

“The exposure we have been receiving on The Food Network with Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime, has created a huge amount of interest in owning a Chicken Guy! franchise,” says Earl. “With Mark on board we have positioned ourselves to vet and respond to the unprecedented volume of inquiries generated from the show, and we expect the level of interest to continue to grow.”

In his new role Ramage will be responsible for franchise expansion and growth. He brings a wide range of experience to the position, most recently as Chief Development Officer at 1Franchise Group where he partnered with C-level executives to develop and implement franchise marketing strategies and protocols that successfully increased unit growth, and as Director of Franchise Sales and Development at Twin Peaks, responsible for the overall strategy of franchise sales and development globally.

“I am so excited to join Chicken Guy! at this time, when there is great interest in the brand and franchising,” says Ramage. “After meeting with Guy and Robert and spending time with the executive team, I look forward to working with this great group of professionals as we accelerate the franchising program.”