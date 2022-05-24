Chicken Guy! to Offer Breakfast at Winter Park, Florida Location

Chicken Guy!, the fast-casual restaurant from chef and TV host Guy Fieri and internationally renowned restaurateur Robert Earl, announced that the chain’s Winter Park location will now be offering breakfast daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. As Guy says, “First stop: Flavortown!”

“I have been driving up and down Orlando Boulevard since the 1980’s and I just love the area,” says Earl. “Guy has come up with a creative, unique breakfast menu—for instance, our waffle has his chicken mixed right into the batter for a new spin on Chicken and Waffles. The exciting menu and our location on Orlando Blvd., the gateway to Winter Park, is the ideal site to launch our breakfast menu.”

The new breakfast menu will include offerings featuring Chicken Guy!’s tasty tenders, including a sweet and savory Maple Butter Pancake Tender Sandwich, with a crispy chicken tender between two buttermilk pancakes, topped with whipped maple butter. Add a freshly cracked egg and cheese to the sandwich for an even more filling morning option. Other sandwiches include Chicken, Egg & Cheese; Bacon, Egg & Cheese; and Sausage, Egg & Cheese. Guests can also enjoy breakfast specialties like Chicken in Waffles, with chopped hand-breaded tenders stuffed inside a buttermilk waffle and sprinkled with powdered sugar, and a breakfast wrap or bowl with chicken tenders, eggs, breakfast tots, tomato, cheddar, and bacon. Make it a full meal by adding a side of breakfast tots and some hot coffee or sweet tea.

The Winter Park location is the first of Chicken Guy!’s locations to debut the new breakfast menu, and there are plans to slowly introduce it at other locations across the country. The restaurant’s conveniently located for a quick stop as you start the day, whether ordering at the drive through, inside the restaurant or via the Chicken Guy! App.