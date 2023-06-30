Chicken Guy! Opens in Miami's Dadeland Mall

Hatched from the minds of Emmy Award-winning TV host, Guy Fieri, and internationally renowned restaurateur Robert Earl, Chicken Guy! debuts a new South Florida location today at Dadeland Mall. Located in Miami’s original and iconic shopping center, the fast casual eatery serves up house-made, succulent chicken tenders paired with 22 signature sauces, plus a variety of mouthwatering creations, including signature sandwiches, fresh entrée-sized salads, irresistible sides, and decadent milkshakes. The highly anticipated opening will be the third Chicken Guy! in Florida, with plans for additional openings in the future.

“Flavortown is comin’ to Dadeland Mall!” says Fieri, “I’m stoked for the good folks of South Florida, my home away from home, to have our real deal chicken tenders, sandwiches and shakes right in their back yard.”

Chicken Guy! offers an irresistible menu of one-of-a-kind all-natural fresh chicken tenders, pounded out to maximize crunch and brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, buttermilk and herbs, revealing a product that delivers on flavor and texture. Chicken tenders are served grilled or fried and paired with a game-changing selection of delicious sauces, including fan-favorites like Avocado Crema, Wasabi Honey and Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ. Additional menu options include sandwiches, meal-sized salad bowls and tempting sides like Chicken Guy! Fries with Guy’s special fry seasoning, crowd-pleasing Mac Daddy Mac ‘n Cheese, fried pickles and fresh slaw. To satisfy any sweet tooth, Chicken Guy! offers delicious Flavortown Shakes, including a limited-time flavor, the Sunshine Shake, featuring hands-spun vanilla soft serve and fresh Florida orange juice, topped with fresh whipped cream. Guests can also indulge in classic flavors of shakes including Triple Double Mint, Apple Cinnamon Cereal, OreoÒ, Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry.

“We are so excited to open our Chicken Guy! in Dadeland, as we work toward expanding our business in the Florida market and beyond,” says Robert Earl. “It’s an honor to be included in Dadeland Mall’s collection of top-tier dining and shopping tenants, and we look forward to introducing our delicious menu to new diners and welcome our returning guests in South Florida.”

Located on the second floor of the shopping center’s Terrace Dining, alongside neighboring high-end dining establishments, Chicken Guy! will be complete with its distinct restaurant design, including colorful graphics and of course, a selfie wall featuring a full image of Fieri, who greets guests as they enter the queue area. Accessible from the Macy’s parking garage, the main entrance and valet, Chicken Guy! provides guests with ample indoor and outdoor seating, offering a casual and comfortable dining experience for guests.

Chicken Guy! opens Monday through Saturday at 11am and Sunday at noon, and closes at 9pm Monday through Thursday, 10pm Friday and Saturday, and 7pm on Sunday.