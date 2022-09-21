Chicken Guy! Rolls Out Catering Menu

FACE Hospitality, a subsidiary of FACE Amusement Group, announced the Chicken Guy! Catering menu at both Tennesse locations, Nashville and Gatlinburg. In partnership with famed chef, author and Emmy Award-winning television personality, Guy Fieri, the new restaurant catering option will serve more guests who crave our mouth-watering creations.

With more people returning to the workplace, sporting events, and get-togethers, Chicken Guy! Nashville and Gatlinburg, are serving up our catering program with easy-order menu choices, with convenient delivery and pick-up options, to make feeding a coop of chicken lovers very easy and simple.

"We are excited to launch our catering program to serve more Chicken Guy! fans in both Nashville and Gatlinburg," Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE says. "We expect our catering to grow quickly with the return of in-office events, group gatherings, and celebrations," he adds.

Chicken Guy! Catering offers guests one-of-a-kind flavors to satisfy any appetite, including all-natural chicken tenders and sandwiches, that can be paired with more than 20 varieties of house-made sauces, as well as side items, salads, beverages, and dessert.

Chicken Guy! Nashville 139 2nd Avenue N., Nashville, TN 37201

Chicken Guy! Gatlinburg 727 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Chicken Guy! TN Catering 1-(833) 245-6489 or online at chickenguy.com/catering

Catering Hours: 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

A 24-hour notice is required for catering orders.