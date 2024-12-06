Chandi Hospitality Group, a successful North Bay franchise group and real estate developer, is set to make a major splash with the soft launch of Chicken Guy! restaurant in American Canyon, California, on Thursday, December 12. This exciting debut brings the wildly popular concept from internationally renowned restaurateur Robert Earl and Emmy Award-winning TV host and chef Guy Fieri to North Bay’s first Chicken Guy! To celebrate, the first 100 dine-in guests on opening day will receive a free Chicken Guy! goodie bag including branded t-shirts, stickers and more. In 2023, this experienced franchise group secured a groundbreaking 10-unit deal with Chicken Guy!, locking in exclusive development rights for select counties across the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento.

“We are immensely proud to open our first Chicken Guy! location, marking the beginning of our 10-unit partnership with this exciting, growing brand,” said Sonu Chandi, Owner of Chandi Hospitality Group. “Chicken Guy! offers a flavor-packed dining experience that we know will resonate with Napa County locals and visitors alike, and we are confident it will quickly become a community staple as we expand the brand throughout Northern California.”

Owned by chef and Emmy Award-winning TV host Guy Fieri and internationally renowned restaurateur Robert Earl, Chicken Guy! transports guests to Flavortown with juicy chicken tenders that deliver maximum crunch and flavor, along with tantalizing sauces, stacked chicken sandwiches and delectable sides. Chicken Guy! leverages Guy’s creative and culinary expertise to delight guests with its unique, one-of-a-kind chicken tender that is brined, hand-pounded and seasoned in a selection of spices that give it a unique crispness and flavor profile. Guy’s imaginative spin on chicken sandwiches provides the most craveable flavor combinations that consumers will find, anywhere. Guests can top all sandwiches and chicken strips with extraordinary sauces from the “Boss of Sauce” himself and make their way to Flavortown!

The Chandi Hospitality Group has more than 20 years of experience in development and franchising for the restaurant and hospitality industry and is committed to delivering exceptional experiences for guests at every restaurant. In addition to the forthcoming Chicken Guy! locations, Chandi Hospitality Group owns seven Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants and oversees an additional 12 locations throughout Northern California. Chandi Hospitality Group also owns Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen, located in downtown Santa Rosa, California. With a focus on community engagement and social responsibility, Chandi Hospitality Group is deeply rooted in the neighborhoods it serves, having raised more than $200,000 for deserving nonprofits and local heroes, including first responders, educators and others.

Located at 200 American Canyon Road, the 2,800-square-foot Chicken Guy! location will feature a 43-seat dining room and drive-thru, ensuring guests can enjoy the brand’s coveted chicken tenders and sandwiches in the restaurant or on-the-go. Chandi Hospitality Group has appointed an experienced General Manager, Thomas Depew, to oversee day-to-day operations at the American Canyon restaurant. The new Chicken Guy! location will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and can be reached by phone at (707) 237-2022.