Chicken Kitchen, South Florida’s iconic fast-casual brand, is bringing its Mediterranean-inspired menu and signature Chop-Chop to Palm Beach. With more than 35 years of proven success, Chicken Kitchen has delivered reliable unit economics and strong operator results under the leadership of founder Christian de Berdouare — built on fresh, made-from-scratch food and a loyal following. Now, the brand is opening its doors to franchise partners — but only a select few.

Founder Christian de Berdouare, known as “The Chief Chickenologist,” is awarding a very limited number of franchises in Florida — exclusively to proven, experienced operators. “We’re not selling to everyone,” de Berdouare said. “We’re seeking top-tier, multi-unit operators with a track record of success. Backed by decades of performance, this is a rare growth opportunity, and we’re being highly selective about who represents the brand.”

Palm Beach has been chosen as a priority market for expansion, with additional opportunities in Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville.