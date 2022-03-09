Chicken Quesadilla Tacos Return to Taco John's

Taco John’s fans can once again experience the best of both worlds with the highly anticipated return of the Chicken Quesadilla Tacos.

Do you love a cheesy quesadilla, but are also looking for a great taco? Well, you’re in luck, because Taco John’s has married two favorite Mexican items to create an awesome taco wrapped in a cheesy quesadilla shell. The fan-favorite Chicken Quesadilla Taco was dearly missed by many, but fans can rejoice and once again enjoy this crave-worthy combination: a melty quesadilla shell made with pepper jack cheese, filled with grilled all-white meat chicken, shredded lettuce, zesty chipotle lime sauce and pico de gallo!

But wait – the good news keeps on coming. For a limited time, guests can experience what real value tastes like by ordering two Chicken Quesadilla Tacos for just $5.

“To say we received a great response from the original rollout of our Chicken Quesadilla Tacos would be an understatement, so it only made sense to bring them back,” says Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “And this time, it’s double the excitement. Two of these cheesy and crave-worthy menu items for just $5 is a deal that is hard to beat. We’re excited for our fans to taste this awesome combination of two Mexican staples!”

The two for $5 Chicken Quesadilla Tacos is a Quesa-DEAL-la that will melt your mind. So, head to your nearest Taco John’s to make your bigger. bolder. better. dreams a reality before this limited time deal is gone.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu.