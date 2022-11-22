Chicken Salad Chick Announces Grand Opening for Estero Location

Chicken Salad Chick is opening at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10151 Estero Town Commons Place in Estero. In celebration of the grand opening, Chicken Salad Chick is giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Led by new franchise owners Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace, Chicken Salad Chick’s Estero location will feature outdoor patio seating. This is the second location that Potesta and Pace have opened in Southwest Florida, and four additional locations are coming soon.

During its grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, Dec. 7 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 guests. The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Thursday, Dec. 8 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Wooden Charcuterie Board.

Friday, Dec. 9 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free stainless steel Chick Water Bottle.

Saturday, Dec. 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Cooler.

Husband-and-wife team Potesta and Pace of P Squared Ventures are new to Chicken Salad Chick but are no strangers to owning a successful business. The Fort Myers couple share a passion for growing brands that have an outstanding reputation for customer service. Already big fans of the restaurant’s robust menu of 12 chicken salad flavors, homemade sides, soups and sandwiches, Potesta and Pace look forward to bringing a new made-from-scratch business to their Southwest Florida community.

“We look forward to opening our second Southwest Florida location in the beautiful community of Estero,” says Scott Pace, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick in Fort Myers. “Since opening our Fort Myers restaurant in early September, Chicken Salad Chick has quickly become part of the community. Following Hurricane Ian, we received a tremendous response from our customers to our donate-a-meal initiative to feed first responders and healthcare workers, and we look forward to returning the hospitality shown to us as we welcome guests to our Estero location.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Estero will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Sundays.