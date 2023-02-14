Chicken Salad Chick Announces Opening in Goose Creek, South Carolina

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its latest opening in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Located at 220 St. James Ave., this is the third Chicken Salad Chick for the Charleston area and the 13th to open in the state. The new restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Feb. 21 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, Goose Creek guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special on their next visit.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick tote bag.

Friday, Feb. 24 – All day long, Chick fans can enjoy buy two Quick Chicks and get one free!

Saturday, Feb. 25 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free commemorative Chicken Salad Chick cup and free drink with their meal.

Chicken Salad Chick’s South Carolina expansion is being led by Julie Beville and Michelle Singleton of Sing Bev Hospitality. These multi-unit franchise owners opened their first Chick in Greenville, South Carolina, in 2013 and have steadily grown to own and operate a total of 15 locations throughout the Carolinas, including the two other Charleston-area locations in Summerville and Mount Pleasant. A decade with the chicken salad brand has shown them a lot about the value their restaurants bring to their communities.

“Michelle and I always say one of our favorite parts of bringing the Chick to new neighborhoods is the opportunity to positively impact the lives of our guests,” says Julie Beville, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick Goose Creek. We’ve gotten to know our fans here in the Lowcountry over the past several years, and we know they rely on us for fresh, made-from-scratch meals they can enjoy with friends and family in our dining room or on the go. They also appreciate the warm hospitality of our restaurant teams and the way we support local organizations. We can’t wait to be their new go-to spot in Goose Creek.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Goose Creek will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.