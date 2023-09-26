Chicken Salad Chick Announces Third Location in Columbus, Ohio Market

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced its third location in the Greater Columbus, Ohio, area with an opening in Grandview Heights. Situated at 1056 Dublin Road in the Grandview Crossing shopping center, Chicken Salad Chick will welcome guests with a convenient drive-thru. The Grandview Heights community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The restaurant opens at 10 a.m., and the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Grandview Crossing guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, Oct. 4 – Free Chicken Salad for a Yearto the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

Thursday, Oct. 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Quick Chick at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. receive a free Small Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.

Friday, Oct. 6 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio (or something of equal or greater value) at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. receive a free Chicken Salad Chick RTIC Tumbler.

Saturday, Oct. 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio (or something of equal or greater value) at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Wooden Cutting Board.

Chicken Salad Chick made its Ohio and Columbus-area debut in 2019 when local franchise owner Jen Crichfield blazed the trail in the Westerville-Polaris area. A company-owned location opened the following year in Hamilton Quarter, and now the brand is expanding once again in the market. This is the seventh Chick overall for Ohio, with additional restaurants in Anderson Township, Mason, Western Hills-Cincinnati and Oakley-Cincinnati.

"It’s been just four short years since our made-from-scratch chicken salad favorites were introduced to Ohio, and we are thrilled to be growing once again in Columbus,” says Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “Grandview Crossing is a conveniently located development that fits perfectly with our desire to provide fresh, healthy fare and gracious hospitality to guests dining in our restaurant or on the go. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome in our new neighbors like old friends.”

Chicken Salad Chick enjoys giving back to important causes throughout the year, raising funds to help cure cancer and supporting local food charities in its restaurant communities. With the Grandview Crossing opening, the Chick will be supporting Neighborhood Services, Inc. (NSI) Food Pantry as part of its pre-opening Friends & Family events. The NSI Food Pantry responds to the ill effects of poverty in Central Ohio by providing food and material assistance to persons in need.

Chicken Salad Chick in Grandview Crossing will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.