In the spirit of the Holiday season, Chicken Salad Chick—the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is bringing back its annual holiday promotion that has raised more than $2.1 million for childhood cancer research and food banks nationwide.

With the purchase of a $5 Giving Card, guests will receive access to more than $75 in monthly rewards redeemable through the Chicken Salad Chick app. Proceeds from Giving Card sales benefit CURE Childhood Cancer as well as local food organizations dedicated to ending hunger in our communities.

Giving Cards can be purchased from now until December 31 at all locations, just in time for the holiday season.