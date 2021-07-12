Chicken Salad Chick Debuts Second New Orleans-Area Restaurant

Chicken Salad Chick announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Slidell, Louisiana. Following the brand’s opening in Gonzales three months earlier, the Slidell restaurant continues Chicken Salad Chick’s Louisiana development and marks the concept’s second location in the New Orleans market. Located at 1522 Gause Boulevard just off I-10 at exit 266 on Hwy 190, the Slidell restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, July 14, by offering free chicken salad for a year to first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Louisiana’s state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Slidell restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol. The Slidell restaurant will also feature a drive-thru and patio seating for added convenience as well as a sampling station at the order pick-up area for guests to try out the 12 different varieties of chicken salad from savory to sweet and fruity to nutty.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, July 14 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

Thursday, July 15 ­­– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

Friday, July 16 ­­– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tote bag.

Saturday, July 3 ­­– The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive either a free Chick picnic blanket or large Chick cooler.

The Slidell restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Ashley Keever, Krista Rhymes, and Matthew Miller of 2 Chicks and a Magnet, Inc. partnered with Richard Nickelson to form Crescent City Chicks, LLC. Prior to franchising, Richard has been a Franchise Business Consultant with Chicken Salad Chick for the past seven years, helping other franchise owners make their business ownership dreams a reality. Now, it is Richard’s turn to leverage his invaluable experience and become a franchise owner alongside the 2 Chicks and a Magnet team, who combined have over two decades of experience managing retail and restaurant spaces, and currently operate Chicken Salad Chick restaurants across Monroe and Ruston.

“I have been in the foodservice industry for quite some time and, when I came across Chicken Salad Chick, was immediately impressed with the concept living and breathing their motto to spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others. From there on, I joined the team and have been able to watch the company grow from a small regional business to a multi-state enterprise over the past few years,” says Richard Nickelson. “I am thrilled to be on the other side of that growth now, opening up my very own restaurant with Ashley, Krista, and Matthew, who have proven to be incredible owners across Louisiana. Slidell has such a vibrant food culture and our team is excited to join the ranks and share the brand with the community that has eagerly awaited our arrival.”