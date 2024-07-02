Chicken Salad Chick is expanding once again in North Alabama. The nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept is adding a seventh location to the area overall and a second in Madison. It is located at 101 Moon Shot Drive in distinctive Town Madison, the exciting new mixed-use development with retail, residential and entertainment in the heart of Madison south of I-565. This company-owned restaurant features a convenient drive-thru and a patio for outdoor dining, with proximity to Toyota Field and the Double-A baseball team as well as near Redstone Arsenal and other retail businesses.

The whole Madison community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Tuesday, July 16; the first 100 guests at 10 a.m. that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, guests in Town Madison can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, July 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

Wednesday, July 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.

Thursday, July 18 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Large Cooler.

Friday, July 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cutting Board.

Saturday, July 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.

Chicken Salad Chick made its Huntsville debut in 2014 on Airport Road, then opened on Highway 72 West in Madison in 2017. The brand has continued growing in the area with company-owned locations now in Athens, Decatur, Florence and Cullman.

“The greater Huntsville community has been incredibly supportive of Chicken Salad Chick over the past 10 years, and we have loved getting to know our local guests and their families over lunch, dinner and catered events,” says Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “Town Madison is known for its emphasis on connectivity, community and culture, which makes it a perfect fit for our company mission to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others. We are thrilled to reach even more of Madison and Huntsville with our freshly made chicken salad served with gracious hospitality.”

As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family events at Town Madison, General Manager Hali Treadway and her Chicken Salad Chick team will be supporting Kids to Love, which serves children living in foster care, putting clothes on their backs, getting Christmas presents under the tree and giving them scholarships for the next steps of their education. Through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation, the company also raises funds for organizations throughout the year to fight childhood cancer and support local food banks and food-related charities.

Chicken Salad Chick in Town Madison will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.