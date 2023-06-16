Chicken Salad Chick to Give Away Free Chicken Salad to Ring in Summer

Summer is heating up and so are the deals. Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant with over 220+ locations, is kicking off summer with a freebie.

On June 21, Chicken Salad Chick is giving every customer a free scoop of chicken salad as part of its Summer Solstice Celebration to ring in the official start of Summer. To claim your free scoop, enter the code SUMMERSCOOP in the Chicken Salad Chick Craving Credits app on 6/21.

This offer is valid only for dine-in, drive-thru, to-go, or orders placed through the Craving Credits app. Not redeemable through OLO or third-party delivery apps. Free scoop must be redeemed within 30 days. Limit one use per Craving Credits account. Not valid with any additional offers.